Arby’s Is Helping Kids in Sioux Falls Get Food This Summer

To help end childhood hunger, the Arby’s Foundation is helping at-risk children in Sioux Falls receive free meals through its successful “School’s Out, Food’s In” program this summer.

More than 22 million school children in America receive free or reduced-price school lunches during the school year, and only about 20 percent of those kids receive a free summer meal when school is out.

Minnehana County has a 16 percent child food insecurity rate, which means one in six kids do not know where their next meal will come from

As part of the 2017 initiative, Sioux Falls School District will distribute 2,600 meal cards, which equates to 26,000 redeemable Arby’s meals to Sioux Falls children in need.

The program is designed to ensure at-risk children in the community receive proper nourishment while school is out.

