As an April blizzard makes its way across the state of South Dakota Friday (April 13) it has caused closings, cancellations and dangerous driving conditions. Much of the state in under blizzard warnings through Saturday.

Interstate 90 is closed from Sioux Falls to Rapid City, both east and west bound. Also, Interstate 29 from Sioux Falls to the North Dakota boarder closed.

No travel is advised on many other roads in the state as well.

You can get the most up-to-date information on road conditions at www.safetravelusa.com/sd , by calling 5-1-1 or downloading and checking the SDDOT 511 app before heading out.

“This is a dangerous storm and we are asking motorists to keep themselves and emergency workers safe by staying home and only travelling if absolutely necessary,’’ Greg Fuller, director of Operations, said in a statement.

Heavy snow and strong winds are creating icy, snow-packed roadways, heavy drifting and limited visibility making safe travel impossible in many areas of the state. Motorists are strongly cautioned that other state highways and local roads will likely become impassible as this storm continues into Saturday.

Officials are also asking drivers to stay put and not plan any travel across the state for the rest of today and into the weekend. As this storm system moves through, more interstate closures and No Travel Advisories can be expected.

Source: State of South Dakota

