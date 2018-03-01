Applebee’s Serving $2 Vodka Lemonade’s During the Month of March

To kick off the month of March, Applebee's is back at it with another drink promotion and this one is geared towards spring time. All month long the popular restaurant chain offering up Vodka Lemonades for just two dollars.

Now you maybe asking yourself, “Hey the other drink promotions were only a buck, why this time around is it two?” Well because they're using premium alcohol Absolut Vodka which is mixed with refreshing lemonade that comes in a 10 oz. mug. This deal is available all day, every day.

According to FoodNewsFeed, Patrick Kirk, vice president of beverage innovation at Applebee's says: "From the DOLLARITA to the DOLLARMAMA and everything in between, we've been busy coming up with beverages that please your taste buds and your wallet. We know our guests will go crazy for the new 2 DOLLAR ABSOLUT Vodka Lemonade—it's a sip of spring for only $2."

Previously Applebee's saw huge success with their one-dollar promotions involving Margaritas, Long Island Iced Teas and Bahama Mamas. There is no limit on how many you can order! Wonder what cocktail drink they will think of for April!

