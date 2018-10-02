Applebee’s Selling $1 Zombie Drinks for October

Every month Applebee's seems to come out with some outrageous cocktails for its "Neighborhood Drink of the Month" and this month is downright frightening. For the month of October, Applebee's is selling $1 Zombie drinks. According to Delish , the 10-ounce drink is made with a combination of rum, pineapple, passion fruit, cherry, and lime, but the real kicker is the gummy brain that garnishes the top of the cocktail.

Patrick Kirk, vice president of beverage innovation at Applebee's said in a statement :

"Halloween is a favorite holiday around here, and we're excited to offer guests the opportunity to celebrate all month long with our new Dollar Zombie, We invite people to get into the spirit early by trying our Neighborhood Drink with an infectious taste. The only thing to fear this Halloween is missing out on this awesome drink."

Source: Delish