Applebee’s Offering $1 Margaritas for the Month of April
Previously Applebee's saw huge success with their one-dollar promotions involving Long Island Iced Teas and Bahama Mamas. Now they are back with another promotion for the month of April, they are bringing back the Dollarita.
The $1 drinks are available all day everyday at all Applebee's locations. There is no limit on how many you can order! The restaurant chain first debuted the $1 margarita back in October and it quickly became a huge success! According to Time, Patrick Kirk, vice president of beverage innovation at Applebee’s, said in a statement:
“Margaritas are extremely popular with our guests, and our Dollarita is the most refreshing drink money can buy, We first introduced the Dollarita to America last October, and we’re excited to bring it back in April as a reason to celebrate the return of spring.”
The drink is Served on the rocks and made with tequila and their margarita mix.
