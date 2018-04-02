Applebee’s Offering $1 Margaritas for the Month of April

Previously Applebee's saw huge success with their one-dollar promotions involving Long Island Iced Teas and Bahama Mamas. Now they are back with another promotion for the month of April, they are bringing back the Dollarita.

The $1 drinks are available all day everyday at all Applebee's locations. There is no limit on how many you can order! The restaurant chain first debuted the $1 margarita back in October and it quickly became a huge success! According to Time, Patrick Kirk, vice president of beverage innovation at Applebee’s, said in a statement: