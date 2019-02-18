Apartment Owner Making Changes Following Shooting

ABERDEEN, S.D. (AP) — The owner of an Aberdeen apartment building that was targeted by recent gunfire says he's doing all he can to make the property safer.

No one was injured when 16 gunshots were fired at Elmwood Manor Apartments during the early morning hours of Feb. 3. Three shots broke through a window. The tenant of that apartment was away at the time of the shooting.

Barry Schmiess says the incident is scary for everyone. Schmiess tells Aberdeen American News he and the buildings' manager are working with the police department to see what improvements can be made, including security doors or cameras.

Schmiess says he already does background checks on tenants and doesn't rent to felons.

