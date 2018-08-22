Apartment Building Fire on Sioux Falls East Side

An apartment building fire was responded to in Eastern Sioux Falls at 708 North Cleveland Avenue at 11:00 AM on Wednesday morning (August 22).

First units arriving found extensive smoke visible from the exterior of the building as they arrived. A quick knockdown of the fire happened on the outside, while other crews went inside to douse the flames. Division Chief Steve Fessler described the situation as an aggressive and quick knockdown of the fire.

Residents had left the apartment building by the time crews arrived, as bystanders knocked on neighbors' doors to alert them of the fire. All tenants were evacuated and there were no injuries reported.

Damage was primarily in one apartment building unit, however, Fessler said adjoining units may also be affected.

The American Red Cross was alerted to help those who may have been affected by the fire. The cause of the blaze has not been revealed and the investigation is continuing.

