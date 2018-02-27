Antelope Herd Caught on Video Running Down South Dakota Road

Not sure if you have seen this video or not, but last week Shawn Barber was traveling down the road near Elm Springs, South Dakota when he noticed something strange - a herd of pronghorn antelope running in front of his car. So he quickly got out his phone and and filmed the remarkable scene.

In the video the herd can be seen traveling a considerable distance along the road ahead of him with a few others tailing behind trying to catch up. According to UPI, Barber said "They took off and kept running down the road before they finally ducked off the road and under a fence into a nearby pasture I just simply followed along recording my experience."

The video has since gone viral. Its already been reported by Argusleader, KSFY, UPI and Coast to Coast AM. This maybe the most South Dakota thing ever!

