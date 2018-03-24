Another Three Point Records Falls in Skyforce Loss to Suns

An early flourish gave way a fallow final quarter and the Sioux Falls Skyforce fell 125-114 to Northern Arizona on Friday night at the Prescott Valley Event Center.

There’s one more crack at a winning season for Sioux Falls (25-24) as the loss officially drops the ‘Force out of playoff contention. It also marks the fourth straight setback for Sioux Falls as the season comes to a close.

With 8:21 remaining in the second quarter, Northern Arizona (22-27) was down 16 points. By halftime the Suns grabbed their first lead of the game. Things remained tight until two minutes remaining when the visitors scored their last point. Additionally, the Skyforce committed 10 fourth quarter turnovers and shot 7 of 22 in the final 12 minutes.

Along the way Ike Nwamu broke a single-season franchise record by connecting on number 136 from long range and banged home a couple more as the night progressed. The current mark for the Skyforce guard is 138 with one more game to play.

Nwamu finished with 15 points while hitting 5 bombs, Tony Mitchell also had 15 points, Derrick Walton, Jr. 12 points with 10 assists and Alonzo Gee 16 points. At the top of the hill stands Kadeem Jack with 15 points in the first quarter and settling on 25 points, 10 rebounds and 2 blocks.

Josh Gray compiled a triple double for the Suns with 22 points, 13 rebounds and 13 assists to pace the hosts for the win. Scoring one point more (23) with 7 steals was Archie Goodwin. A reset with both teams in the same venue will cap the season for both teams Saturday night.

