For the second day in a row, another Sioux Falls vehicle was peppered with bullet holes.

KDLT News is reporting that another unoccupied vehicle was shot at in the Sioux Empire. This time near 14th Street and Dakota avenue on Monday (May 29).

According to KDLT, authorities received multiple shots fired calls around 10:30 AM Monday morning. When police arrived on scene they discovered a vehicle with several bullet holes in it.

KDLT News reports the owners of the vehicle were found some time later unharmed in a separate location.

On Sunday night (May 28) two more unoccupied vehicles and a building were the targets of gunfire in central Sioux Falls. Just like in Monday mornings shooting, no one was harmed during the incident.

Sioux Falls police are continuing to investigate both shootings. At this time, no suspects have been identified.

Authorities have yet to determine if both incidents are related.

Source: KDLT TV

See Also: