With the recent detection of the Emerald Ash Borer in Sioux Falls, the first case in South Dakota, property owners are looking for information on how to save their Ash trees from certain destruction in the coming years.

A third information forum about the invasive pest is schedule at the Outdoor University Campus building adjacent to Sertoma Park, 4500 S. Oxbow Avenue in Sioux Falls on Thursday (May 17) at 6:30 PM.

"This forum will provide important information for residents on the recent emerald ash borer (EAB) find, the quarantine that has been established and current efforts to limit its spread." says Lorrin Naasz with the South Dakota Department of Agriculture. "Dr. John Ball, forest health specialist for the SDDA and SDSU Extension Forester, as well as officials from the SDDA and the City of Sioux Falls, will present information and answer questions."

A state website describing the Emerald Ash Borer, map of detected areas and information on protecting trees has been established to provide up to date resources.

