

The death toll is now three after one more person succumbed to their injuries following the fatal crash that took place in Alcester on Monday.

Additionally a full list of the injured was issued by the South Dakota Department of Public Safety on Thursday (July 27).

Pearl “Tex” Sowell, a 95-year old man who was a resident of the center, died Thursday from his injuries when a woman accidentally ran into a crowd of people outside the Alcester Care and Rehab Center.

Activities Coordinator Jenna Benzel, a 31-year old from Vermillion and 79-year old Marcene Gabel, a resident of the center died on Monday.

Three women who were injured have been treated and released from the hospital. They are 65 year-old Marlo Hoffman, 57-year old Lori Bohnart and 72-year old Vicki Shafer who are all residents. One woman, 86-year old Lois Sundstrom who also lives at the center is still hospitalized with serious life-threatening injuries.

The driver was identified as 81-year old Patricia Berg of Alcester who is still in the hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries. Investigation of this incident continues according to the South Dakota Highway Patrol.

