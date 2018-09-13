Another Day, Another General Motors Recall to Tell You About

General Motors is recalling more than a million big pickup trucks and SUVs in the United States because the power-assisted steering can briefly shut down. GM recalled 2014 model year trucks last year for the same problem.

The latest recall covers certain 2015 Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra 1500 pickups, as well as Chevy Tahoe and Suburban SUVs. Also affected are 2015 Cadillac Escalade and GMC Yukon SUVs.

GM says the recall was issued because the power steering can fail momentarily, mainly during low-speed turns. At the present time, no date has been set for the recall to begin. Once announced, dealers will update the power steering software at no cost to owners.

This is the second recall for GM in as many days. Earlier in the week, the company issued a separate recall because of a faulty component in some of their rear brakes.

GM Discovers a Brake Problem on Some of Its Vehicles

Source: Associated Press

