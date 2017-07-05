Missing Sioux Falls Man Wanted by Police After Removing Ankle Monitor
A 45 year old man is being sought after failing to report for testing on Wednesday (July 5).
Cheyenne Sly Rouse is being sought. According to a statement released by authorities, they do not believe that he is a threat to the general public:
Rouse is currently serving a 58 day sentence for possession of a controlled substance. We have no reason to believe that he presents any danger to the public at this time. The Minnehaha county Warrants Division is actively searching for this individual. A warrant for Escape 2nd with a $10,000 cash only bond has been issued.
Rouse is a 5’7' and 150 pounds. His last known location according to the monitor was Main and Third Street in Sioux Falls.
If you have information as to Rouse's whereabouts, contact the Sheriff’s office with tips or information at 605-367-4300 or after hours 605-367-7000.
