And the Smart Ass of the Year Award Goes to Nick Saban
Is anyone else getting really tired of coaches being smart asses during press conferences? Why do they think they need to act that way?
Case-in-point, Alabama's Nick Saban got all snarky the other day while visiting with reporters about their upcoming game against Colorado State.
A local sports reporter asked him about the possibility of using two quarterbacks - which he talked about just the week before.
What makes a coach act that way? All the reporter did was ask a simple question and Saban, for some reason, got all hot-and-bothered.
Hey Nick - the reporter was doing his job. His job is to ask questions, your job is to answer them to the best of your ability. Not to be a smart ass!
And it's not just Saban who acts that way. It happens every day on every level of sports in this country - high school, college, professional.
And why is it only in the sports arena? I have yet to see a choir director or a band conductor or oral interp coach act in such a childish manner. If they did, they'd be fired.
I get a kick out of college coaches who talk about "molding young men to be good, well-rounded adults." Really?
When you answer questions in a snarky manner what you're actually teaching your players is how to belittle someone who's simply doing their job?
Just once I would love to see a reporter fire back with a smart ass comment of his or her own, giving the coach a taste of their own medicine.
Hey Nick - you're no better than anyone else. You put on your pants every morning the same way the rest of us do. I think it's time for a little humble pie.
Source: YouTube/Alabama Crimson Tide on AL.com
See Also: