An Open Invitation to Sioux Falls Food Giveaway

Faith Temple volunteers have been busy this week preparing for Friday’s food giveaway! That according to Pastor Jeff Hayes.

“I don’t know what to expect this weekend. For the last several weekends we’ve had a hundreds of watermelons and squash. People at the food giveaway have been giving out recipes to those who come on how to cook a squash. Last week we probably had three thousand pounds of grapes---incredible grapes. We also had tomatoes, four thousand pounds of potatoes, bread and produce.”

You’ll get much more than food at the Faith Temple food giveaway.

“People that come always receive encouragement and uplift. They are accepted and welcomed. We are trying to encourage people that receive food to share it with their neighbors if they have too much for themselves.”