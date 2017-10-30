An Invitation to an Awesome Halloween Party in Sioux Falls

If you want to have an extra special Halloween on Tuesday, Jay Kaltenbach of the Sioux Falls Convention and Visitors Bureau invites you to a free event! Get the kids decked out in their favorite Halloween costume and come on down to the Old Courthouse Museum in Sioux Falls. My grandson prefers Spiderman!!!

“It’s going to be a chance to come and haunt the Old Courthouse Museum. It’s their annual Halloween party and takes place on Tuesday from 3:30 PM to 6:30 PM. It’s a free event open to kids who can trick or treat throughout the museum galleries. They will hear spooky stories along with costume contests, kids crafts, scavenger hunts---it’s going to be an awesome time.”

And it’s open to the whole family!

“Absolutely! What a perfect place to go to the Old Courthouse Museum. Just the whole atmosphere gets you in the mood for Halloween.”

The Old Courthouse Museum is located at 200 West 6th Street in Sioux Falls.