Americans Say Five Guys Has Best Burger

Alex Edelman, Getty Images

I am a huge lover of hamburgers. I think a good hamburger is one of the best tasting things on the planet.

I enjoy various restaurants that serve a tasty burger. Like Culver's, and I must say that the never frozen beef cooked to order now at McDonald's is very delicious.

So I was interested in seeing who has been voted as having the best hamburger. I found the answer from a very respected poll regarding not just burgers, but even more.

In a recent Harris Poll, the Virginia burger chain Five Guys won Best Burger. The best sandwich shop was a tie between Subway and Panera Bread. Taco Bell was named the best for Mexican food.

People also weighed in on things from pizza to wireless carriers. In the non-food categories, the best bank was Capital One, best TV news was The Weather Channel and best rental car was Enterprise.

Sign Up for the Our Newsletter

Enter your email to receive the latest news and information directly to your inbox!
  • Name*
Filed Under: Business, Five Guys, restaurants
Categories: Articles, News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top