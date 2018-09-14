Americans Say Five Guys Has Best Burger

I am a huge lover of hamburgers. I think a good hamburger is one of the best tasting things on the planet.

I enjoy various restaurants that serve a tasty burger. Like Culver's, and I must say that the never frozen beef cooked to order now at McDonald's is very delicious.

So I was interested in seeing who has been voted as having the best hamburger. I found the answer from a very respected poll regarding not just burgers, but even more.

In a recent Harris Poll, the Virginia burger chain Five Guys won Best Burger. The best sandwich shop was a tie between Subway and Panera Bread. Taco Bell was named the best for Mexican food.

People also weighed in on things from pizza to wireless carriers. In the non-food categories, the best bank was Capital One, best TV news was The Weather Channel and best rental car was Enterprise.