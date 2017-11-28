All-Terrain Vehicle Driver Died of Injuries in Pierre Crash

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — The South Dakota Highway Patrol says an all-terrain vehicle operator has died after hitting a tree in Pierre.

The patrol says the 65-year-old man was driving the ATV on a city street Saturday afternoon when he crashed. He was not wearing a helmet.

The unidentified driver was taken to a Pierre hospital then flown to a Sioux Falls hospital where he died Sunday.

The Highway Patrol is investigating.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

