All Ages Poetry Open Mic Saturday at Exposure Gallery & Studios

Open mic nights are one of my favorite things to experience on this planet. If you or your kids haven't been to one yet this upcoming Sioux Falls all ages open mic is a must!

Finding your voice in this world can take a lifetime of unlearning the restrictions, and expectations.

Figuring out your truth, and putting it to words to share with the world is a scary, powerful, and beautiful thing.

Unfortunately most of us have a couple bad stage experiences, or a few bad speech classes in high school that keep us from putting ourselves out there ever again.

Speaking in public often tops the list of fear surveys every year, but it is also one of the most amazing experiences we can have if we learn to quiet the inner fears.

I know for a fact that there is an entire community of writers who would love to hear your words.

If you have a kid that writes, or you yourself has some words, don't miss The Blot Collective All Ages Poetry Open Mic.

I promise if you step into the experience you will see your words have always been way more powerful than any fears.

The all ages poetry open mic is Saturday, July 7th, at Exposure Gallery & Studios in Sioux Falls from 7:00 pm till 10:00 pm.

You can share your original work, your favorite published poems, or just come along to take in all the art other people will deliver.

For more info on The Blot Collective and upcoming events check out their Facebook page.

