Additional Tow-Plows Make Snow Clearing More Efficient
RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — Snow plowing in the Black Hills this winter season just got more efficient.
The state Department of Transportation is adding three tow-plows to its winter fleet of snow clearing equipment, with one each going to Rapid City, Custer and Yankton.
Tow-plows are pulled behind regular blade trucks, allowing two lanes of highway to be cleared of snow simultaneously. The Rapid City Journal reports the state says the tow-plows save about $1.65 per mile.
The department has about 400 plow trucks that operate from 5:00 AM to 7:00 PM clearing snow.
