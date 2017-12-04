I know this time of year there are tons of Christmas concerts and programs and shows. But how many of them are put together by all local people and feature a signature drink?

Well, I know at least one! The Good Night Theatre Collective's 'A Very Merry Cabaret' is full of local, talented people singing and dancing and being full of Christmas cheer. The cabaret features holiday classics and so much more. Did I mention the signature cocktail?

Also, this year, there is more than one opportunity to see the show!

The first show is Thursday, December 7th at 8 PM and the second show is Sunday, December 10th at 6 PM. All located at the Icon Lounge.

But that is not all! There is even a special brunch and show option! For $25 you get brunch as well as a show. The chef from Parker's Bistro is doing all the cooking and The Good Night Theatre Collective is doing all the signing. It all goes down at The Icon Lounge Sunday December 10th at 11:30 AM.

For more information and to buy tickets click here.

