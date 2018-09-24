A To-Do List for Navigating Cancer Event in Sioux Falls

Sharing our stories is one of the most powerful tools we have on this planet for learning from each other and healing each other.

Knowing we are not alone when we face something, and knowing someone has walked a similar road always brings hope.

On Tuesday (September 25) at Chelsea's Boutique , you can take in Septembers empowerment event with author and speaker Stacey Peterson.

From the event Facebook page:

Stacey will be talking about how to deal with finding yourself through any sort of medical emergency, how to be an advocate, and will give some practical tips on how to make the journey less overwhelming. September is National Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month, and Stacey will share her personal story of being diagnosed with ovarian cancer. She is also the author of two books: “It Isn’t Ugly Forever - A To Do List for Fighting Cancer” and a children's book “Jellybeans for Mom” that explains the treatment process to kids. This event will be a combination of story telling and sharing tips on how to navigate this difficult journey.

Tickets to the event are $10 in advance, or $15 at the door the night of the event, and is limited to 50 people.

All proceeds go to benefit their featured charity, The Kalon Project . For more details on The Kalon Project check out their Facebook page.

Chelsea's Boutique is located at 220 South Philips Avenue in Sioux Falls, and this event is from 6:30 PM until 8:00 PM.