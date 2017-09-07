Plea From Canton Mom for Return of 16 Year Old Daughter

Canton mom Shanda Sigler is asking the public for help in finding her 16-year-old daughter Kiernan Jordan who has been missing since August 29, 2017.

"We haven't had any word or contact from her. Her car was found in Omaha. We are really worried that she met up with someone on line. We are worried about her health, her welfare, her safety. She doesn't have a phone. She doesn't have her ID. She doesn't have her prescribed medication."

If Kiernan is reading this message, Shanda wants to share this plea for her.

"Please come home. Let us know you are safe. Don't worry. Just call us and we will come get you. Whatever you need us to do to help you be safe and get home whenever you're ready. We just want you to be safe more than anything else. We want you home. Toby (her dog) is really mopey and is picking up that something is wrong."

Shanda Sigler (Used with Permission)

Kiernan is 5 foot 4 inches and weighs about 140 lbs. She has blue eyes and purple hair.

If you have information about her location, call the Canton Police Department at 605-987-5612.

