A Must See This Summer: Laura Ingalls Wilder Carved out of Butter

Well, here we are again in the heart of summer vacation season.

This summer if you're planning on doing your best Clark W Griswold imitation, by loading up the entire clan in the wagon queen family truckster, and hitting the holiday road, here's a must stop along that cross-country trek to Wally World .

You gotta put the Iowa State Fair in the trip tic so you, Audrey, Russ, Aunt Edna and Cousin Eddie, can witness the worlds largest Laura Ingalls Wilder butter sculpture.

Okay, I'm not exactly sure it's the worlds largest Laura Ingalls Wilder butter sculpture, but it's something Clark would definitely tell his family.

The Iowa State Fair is known for their famous butter sculptures, and KSFY TV is reporting this summer they plan to celebrate " Little House on the Prairie " by featuring a butter sculpture of Laura Ingalls Wilder .

Laura will be proudly on display right next to the butter cow when the Iowa State Fair opens up on (August 10) according to KSFY TV .

Anyone familiar with the iconic author knows she spent part of her childhood in Burr Oak, Iowa, before moving on to Walnut Grove, Minnesota and De Smet, South Dakota later in life.

This year, the Iowa State Fair plans to honor what would have been Laura Ingalls Wilder's 150th birthday with her likeness sculpted in butter.

Imagine the selfies you'll be able to take!

In previous years KSFY TV reports the Iowa State Fair has featured butter sculptures of Elvis Presley and a Harley-Davidson motorcycle. During the summer of 2017, it's Half Pint's turn.

The Iowa State Fair , which attracts more than a million people a year, will run this year from (August 10-20) in Des Moines .

