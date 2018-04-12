The Minnesota Vikings have announced their preseason opponents for the 2018 season and they feature a couple of unique teams.

Minnesota will open the preseason in Denver during Week 1. They will then host Jacksonville in Week 2 and Seattle in Week 3. The final week of the preseason will see the Vikings travel to Tennessee.

Two of those opponents are fairly new to the Vikings during the preseason schedule. Denver and Jacksonville have only played Minnesota a couple of times combined during the preseason. Seattle and Tennessee are much more familiar preseason foes.

Minnesota and Denver will play in Denver during the preseason for the first time since 1987. The two teams also met during the preseason back in 1983. This year will see Case Keenum open his Denver Broncos career against his former team.

Jacksonville and Minnesota have met in the preseason just one time. The two teams played in 2003 at the Metrodome. Jacksonville defeated Minnesota 16-14. Because of the NFL schedule rotation, the last time the two teams played in the regular season was back in 2016 with a Vikings win in Jacksonville.

Seattle and Minnesota have met six times since 2007 during the preseason. They played each year from 2007-2008, 2010-2011, and now 2016-2018. The Seahawks and Vikings will also meet during the regular season in 2018.

Recently it seems like the Vikings and Titans will play each year during the preseason. That tradition will continue this season. Minnesota and Tennessee will rekindle a preseason rivalry that took a two year hiatus. The two teams played against each other in 2011, and then 2013-2015. This will also be the third time the two teams will close the preseason against each other having done so prior in 2014 and 2015.

Minnesota's 2018 regular season opponents have already been announced . The regular season schedule for the NFL is typically released towards the end of April before the NFL Draft.

