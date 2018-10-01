A Green Bay Shutout, Buffalo Sacked Seven Times

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — This is more like it for the Green Bay Packers.

The offense built a big lead as quarterback Aaron Rodgers gutted through another game with a brace on his injured left knee. The defense had seven sacks and pitched a shutout for the first time in eight seasons.

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

They put together their most complete game of the year in a 22-0 win over the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.

And just the edge that the Packers (2-1-1) needed with Rodgers not necessarily playing at his best. He was 22 of 40 for 298 yards with one touchdown. Green Bay had decisive edges in total offense (423-145) and first downs (22-11).

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

"It was as bad as we've played on offense with that many yards in a long time," Rodgers said.

The Bills (1-3) were much worse.

Rookie quarterback Josh Allen accounted for three turnovers, including two interceptions and a fumble late in the fourth quarter that stood on review. He was 16 of 33 for 151 yards.

Next up for Green Bay a visit to Detroit this Sunday, October 7 here on ESPN 99.1.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Sign Up for the Our Newsletter

Enter your email to receive the latest news and information directly to your inbox!
  • Name*
Source: A Green Bay Shutout, Buffalo Sacked Seven Times
Filed Under: Buffalo Bills, Football, Green Bay Packers, NFL
Categories: Articles, Sports
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top