A Green Bay Shutout, Buffalo Sacked Seven Times

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — This is more like it for the Green Bay Packers.

The offense built a big lead as quarterback Aaron Rodgers gutted through another game with a brace on his injured left knee. The defense had seven sacks and pitched a shutout for the first time in eight seasons.

They put together their most complete game of the year in a 22-0 win over the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.

And just the edge that the Packers (2-1-1) needed with Rodgers not necessarily playing at his best. He was 22 of 40 for 298 yards with one touchdown. Green Bay had decisive edges in total offense (423-145) and first downs (22-11).

"It was as bad as we've played on offense with that many yards in a long time," Rodgers said.

The Bills (1-3) were much worse.

Rookie quarterback Josh Allen accounted for three turnovers, including two interceptions and a fumble late in the fourth quarter that stood on review. He was 16 of 33 for 151 yards.

