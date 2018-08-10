A ‘Golden Girls’ Cookbook is Coming Out

A couple of weeks ago there was an announcement at Comic-Con that on the website, bigbadtoystore.com , they will be selling sets of "Golden Girls" action figures for $114.99 in early 2019. Now word has it that there is a Cookbook set to come out!

According to Delish , A Golden Girls cookbook is scheduled to be published by Kingswell, an imprint of Disney Publishing. The book will feature recipes inspired by the show. Details are scarce right now but one recipe you can almost guarantee will be in it is Cheesecake. Babble.com posted a sneak peak of at least one Cheesecake recipe:

Makes one 10-inch cheesecake, enough for 16 servings.

For the crust:

1 package (9 oz.) Famous Chocolate Wafer Cookies

1/3 cup sugar

5 tablespoons (2 ½ ounces) melted butter, at room temperature

¼ teaspoon salt

For the cheesecake batter:

12 oz. bittersweet chocolate (60%), broken or chopped into small pieces

3 lbs. cream cheese, at room temperature

1 1/3 cups sugar

1 tablespoon cornstarch

¼ teaspoon salt

4 eggs, at room temperature

1 teaspoon vanilla

Make the crust: Eat a few of the cookies. You know you will anyway. Grind the cookies and 1/3 cup sugar in a food processor until very fine, stopping once or twice to scrape the bottom and sides of the work bowl. Add the butter and process until the mix is very moist and starts to stick to the sides of the work bowl. Set 2 tablespoons of the crumb mixture aside and turn the crumb mix into a 10-inch non-stick springform pan. Using a flat-bottom glass, make an even layer of crust across the bottom of the pan, working the crumbs outward toward the sides of the pan. Then, with the sides of the glass, press the crumbs about 1 inch up the sides of the pan. Refrigerate the crust. While the crust is chilling, heat the oven to 350° F with an oven rack in the center position. Put the broken or chopped chocolate in a heatproof bowl. Choose a saucepan large enough to hold the bowl steady when the bowl is set on top. Pour about an inch of water into the saucepan and place the saucepan with the bowl over the water over medium-low heat. Melt, stirring every few minutes with a heatproof spatula, until completely smooth and shiny. Do not let the water under the bowl come to a boil. Remove the pan from the heat but leave the bowl of chocolate over the hot water to keep warm. In the bowl of a stand mixer or in a bowl using a handheld electric mixer, beat the cream cheese 1 1/3 cups sugar, the cornstarch and salt until creamy, about 3 minutes. Add the eggs one at a time, beating well after each, then beat in the vanilla. Scrape the melted chocolate into the mixer bowl and mix on low speed, scraping the sides and bottom of the bowl several times, until well blended. Pour the batter into the crust. Garnish the top of the batter with the reserved crumb mix, sprinkling the crumbs around the edges of the pan (or however you’d like to decorate. Place the cake pan on a baking sheet large enough to hold it comfortably. Put the cheesecake in the oven and lower the temperature to 300°F. Bake 40 minutes. Gently rotate the baking sheet. Continue baking until the cake is set around the edge and the center 3 inches or so jiggles only slightly when you gently move the cake pan back and forth, 30 to 40 minutes. Crack the oven door, turn off the oven and let the cake sit for about an hour. Remove the cake from the oven and transfer the cake pan to a cooling rack. Cool completely. Refrigerate the cheesecake until firm, at least 3 hours. Bring to room temperature about 45 minutes before serving. The cheesecake can be stored in the refrigerator, tightly wrapped, for up to several days or cut into pieces, securely wrapped and frozen for up to three months.

The cookbook will be released in 2020 . The Golden Girls ran from 1985 to 1992 and re-runs air on networks like TV Land and Logo.

