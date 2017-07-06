Hello, my fiance and I are getting married later this year and are looking for a wedding photographer. We are hoping someone will document the whole day from beginning to end. We are specifically hoping someone will document the end, which we are finding difficult to find someone who will. We have both saved ourselves for marriage and understand our first time will be awkward but do not think it will be that much more awkward for the photographer to be there and we'd really like it documented (in a beautiful and tasteful way).

If you are ok with being with us the whole day, please send pricing and some examples of your work. Thank you