‘A Christmas Carol’ To Open At The Sioux Empire Community Theatre

The holiday classic, A Christmas Carol, is primed and ready to open at The Sioux Empire Community Theatre.

The story centers around everybody's favorite curmudgeon, Scrooge. He is visited by four spirits in an attempt to show him that he needs to change his selfish ways. Jacob Marley, Scrooge's old business partner, and the ghosts of Christmas Past, Present, and Future are all his guides.

A Christmas Carol is one of the true holiday traditions and in this fast paced adaptation, it will surely please the entire family.

A Christmas Carol will be on the main stage at the Historic Orpheum Theatre in downtown Sioux Falls.

The show opens November 29th and runs for two weekends through December 9th. Showtimes are 7 PM Thursday, Friday, and Saturday with 2 PM matinees on both Saturday and Sunday.

Tickets are $30 or $15 for students.

You can purchase tickets online , at the Orpheum Theatre box office, or by phone at 605-360-4800.