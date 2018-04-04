A $50 Cinnamon Roll?? It better be YUGE! (Spoiler: it is!)

Starting April 10, Wolferman's will offer a five pound Cinnamon Roll that feeds at least 40 people on their site. According to Delish , "for less than $50, this limited-edition treat is made of 80 ounces of classic cinnamon roll dough stuffed with cinnamon-sugar filling and topped with 12-ounes of cream cheese icing."

One slice is the actual size of a coffee cup. This gigantic treat is only available for a limited time and only costs $50. So if you are planning a Mother's Day brunch, this would be the perfect item to have on the table! Head on over to Wolfermans.com to get yours!

