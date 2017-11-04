82 Pounds of Pot Found in Iowa Land Two Men in the Joint

Holy herb! A simple traffic stop in Iowa has led authorities to 82 pounds of pot.

KDLT News is reporting that a car driven by 24-year-old Juan Salcedo, of New York, was pulled over by authorities around 9 PM on Thursday, (November 2) on Interstate 80 near Coralville, Iowa.

According to the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, the driver told the sheriff's deputy he was driving a rental car and was in the process of heading back to New York.

Salcedo's trip home took an unexpected detour to jail after a search of the vehicle revealed nearly 82 pounds of marijuana in the trunk.

32-year-old Jairo Rodriguez from the Bronx, New York, was also in the car with Salcedo at the time of the traffic stop. Both men are now in the Johnson County Jail facing drug charges.

Source: KDLT TV

