80 In 18 Initiative to Promote Sioux Falls City Parks
With a city the size of Sioux Falls have you any idea how many parks we have? I didn't realize this either. There are 80 parks that we can enjoy here. And the City of Sioux Falls recently announced that 2018 is the Year of the Park.
A new program, “80 in ’18,” is designed for residents and visitors to explore all 80 parks in 2018 and to learn about all of the amenities the parks and recreation system offers. And there's a challenge involved to qualify to win prizes.
Sioux Falls Parks & Recreation Director Don Kearney and Health Department representative Mary Michaels share the details below.
