$7.50 for a Bowl of Cereal? You’re Kidding, Right?

By a show of hands, who would be willing to pay $7.50 for a bowl of breakfast cereal?

Anyone?

Hello?

Just as I thought, I didn't think so.

With cereal sales being soft, the folks at Kellogg's are racking their brains trying to come up with unique ways to reach out to those in their 20s and 30s.

This past year they tried pitching cereal as a great late-night snack, but that never really took off.

So now they're offering breakfast cereal 24/7 in their Kellogg NYC Cafe .

New on the menu - a bowl of Froot Loops or Frosted Flakes for $7.50. Included in that is an assortment of over 30 ingredients and toppings you can add.

The Kellogg company is hoping to become a place for millennials to hang out - and eat cereal.

$7.50 for a bowl of cereal? Good luck with that.

I think I'll just fill up at the hotel's free breakfast buffet instead if you don't mind.

Source: Associated Press

