Academic achievement team awards have been released by the South Dakota High School Activities Association and 67 teams from the Sioux Falls area have been honored.

67 teams between Brandon Valley, Harrisburg, Lincoln, O'Gorman, Roosevelt, and Washington have received honors for this past winter. Teams must averaging a combined 3.0 grade point average to receive the Academic Achievement Team Award. All varsity athletic and fine arts teams are eligible for honors.

Sioux Falls Roosevelt placed a city-high 14 teams on the list. Washington and O'Gorman both added 13. Brandon Valley was right behind both at 12 teams, while Harrisburg added four total.

Awards are given out by the SDHSAA for fall sports, winter sports, and spring sports.

Here are the teams that were honored for the 2017 SDHSAA high school season.

Brandon Valley

Band Solo-Ensemble Group

All-State Band

Visual Arts Team

Girls Basketball Cheerleaders

Girls Basketball Team

Boys Basketball Cheerleaders

Wrestling Cheerleaders

Boys Basketball Team

Vocal Solo-Ensemble Group

Orchestra Solo-Ensemble Group

Debate & Individual Events

One-Act Play

Harrisburg

Gymnastics Team

Wrestling Team

Boys Basketball

Girls Basketball

SF Lincoln

Orchestra Solo-Ensemble Group

One-Act Play

Visual Arts Team

Boys Basketball Cheerleaders

Girls Basketball Cheerleaders

Gymnastics Team

Debate & Individual Events

Girls Basketball Team

Band Solo-Ensemble Group

All-State Band

Vocal Solo-Ensemble Group

SF O'Gorman

Girls Basketball Team

Band Solo-Ensemble Group

Vocal Solo-Ensemble Group

All-State Band

Boys Basketball Cheerleaders

One-Act Play

Girls Basketball Cheerleaders

Debate & Individual Events

Wrestling Team

Gymnastics Team

Visual Arts Team

Show Choir

Boys Basketball Team

SF Roosevelt

Gymnastics Team

Show Choir

Wrestling Team

Vocal Solo-Ensemble Group

Orchestra Solo-Ensemble Group

Debate & Individual Events

Boys Basketball Cheerleaders

Visual Arts Team

One-Act Play

Girls Basketball Cheerleaders

Boys Basketball Team

Girls Basketball Team

All-State Band

Band Solo-Ensemble Group

SF Washington

Boys Basketball Cheerleaders

All-State Band

Vocal Solo-Ensemble Group

Girls Basketball Team

Debate & Individual Events

Wrestling Team

Gymnastics Team

Band Solo-Ensemble Group

Boys Basketball Team

Orchestra Solo-Ensemble Group

Visual Arts Team

Show Choir

One-Act Play

A full list of all teams around South Dakota can be found through the SDHSAA.