67 Sioux Falls Area High School Winter Programs Honored for Academics
Academic achievement team awards have been released by the South Dakota High School Activities Association and 67 teams from the Sioux Falls area have been honored.
67 teams between Brandon Valley, Harrisburg, Lincoln, O'Gorman, Roosevelt, and Washington have received honors for this past winter. Teams must averaging a combined 3.0 grade point average to receive the Academic Achievement Team Award. All varsity athletic and fine arts teams are eligible for honors.
Sioux Falls Roosevelt placed a city-high 14 teams on the list. Washington and O'Gorman both added 13. Brandon Valley was right behind both at 12 teams, while Harrisburg added four total.
Awards are given out by the SDHSAA for fall sports, winter sports, and spring sports.
Here are the teams that were honored for the 2017 SDHSAA high school season.
Brandon Valley
- Band Solo-Ensemble Group
- All-State Band
- Visual Arts Team
- Girls Basketball Cheerleaders
- Girls Basketball Team
- Boys Basketball Cheerleaders
- Wrestling Cheerleaders
- Boys Basketball Team
- Vocal Solo-Ensemble Group
- Orchestra Solo-Ensemble Group
- Debate & Individual Events
- One-Act Play
Harrisburg
- Gymnastics Team
- Wrestling Team
- Boys Basketball
- Girls Basketball
SF Lincoln
- Orchestra Solo-Ensemble Group
- One-Act Play
- Visual Arts Team
- Boys Basketball Cheerleaders
- Girls Basketball Cheerleaders
- Gymnastics Team
- Debate & Individual Events
- Girls Basketball Team
- Band Solo-Ensemble Group
- All-State Band
- Vocal Solo-Ensemble Group
SF O'Gorman
- Girls Basketball Team
- Band Solo-Ensemble Group
- Vocal Solo-Ensemble Group
- All-State Band
- Boys Basketball Cheerleaders
- One-Act Play
- Girls Basketball Cheerleaders
- Debate & Individual Events
- Wrestling Team
- Gymnastics Team
- Visual Arts Team
- Show Choir
- Boys Basketball Team
SF Roosevelt
- Gymnastics Team
- Show Choir
- Wrestling Team
- Vocal Solo-Ensemble Group
- Orchestra Solo-Ensemble Group
- Debate & Individual Events
- Boys Basketball Cheerleaders
- Visual Arts Team
- One-Act Play
- Girls Basketball Cheerleaders
- Boys Basketball Team
- Girls Basketball Team
- All-State Band
- Band Solo-Ensemble Group
SF Washington
- Boys Basketball Cheerleaders
- All-State Band
- Vocal Solo-Ensemble Group
- Girls Basketball Team
- Debate & Individual Events
- Wrestling Team
- Gymnastics Team
- Band Solo-Ensemble Group
- Boys Basketball Team
- Orchestra Solo-Ensemble Group
- Visual Arts Team
- Show Choir
- One-Act Play
A full list of all teams around South Dakota can be found through the SDHSAA.