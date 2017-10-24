6 Stores I Want to Come Back to Sioux Falls

Prairie Market was located where Staples and Dollar Tree are located now at the corner of 41st and Minnesota. My dad worked for the school system and got paid monthly, so once a month we’d head to Prairie Market and load up on groceries. I used to love riding on the flatbed shopping carts and marking the price on the groceries with the red grease pencil. The highlight of the trip was my sister and I getting to pick out our favorite flavor of Hi-C – which we bought by the case.