Not sure if its something in the water in Winston-Salem, North Carolina or what but 6 nurses in the same unit are pregnant. Katie Carlton, Emily Johnson, Nikki Huth, Sabrina Hudson, Nina Day and Bethany Stringer are being called, The Fabulous Six Pack” among their patients and staff.

The women work at the Comprehensive Cancer Center at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center. Two of the women are set to become first-time moms and they say that having the other four nurses there going through the same issues as they are really helping out a lot.

Day, who was the first to announce she was pregnant, she is due on July 31, while Bethany Stringer, second, is due September 8. Johnson, who is due September 25 and was the third to become pregnant. Next up is Nikki Huth. She’s due on October 11. Both Carlton and Hudson are pregnant with their second children. Hudson is due on November 13, while Hudson is due December 12. Did you get all of that?

There is no denying it, all of these women will forever have a strong connection with one another.

