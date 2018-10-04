Check Your Fridge: 6.5 Million Pounds of Beef Recalled

Over 6.5 million pounds of raw beef products have been recalled across the nation. The USDA announced Thursday morning that there is a concern of Salmonella poisoning.

JBS Tolleson, Inc. out of Arizona is recalling the various raw, non-intact beef products with package dates from July 26 to September 7, 2018.

Some labels under the recall include: Grass Run Farms Natural Beef, Cedar River Farms Natural Beef, Comnor Perfect Choice, JBS Generic, Showcase, & Showcase/Walmart

So far there have been 57 confirmed cases of Salmonella in 16 states. You can see a full list of product labels and affected products .

According to Mayoclinic.org possible signs and symptoms of Salmonella include:

Nausea

Vomiting

Abdominal cramps

Diarrhea

Fever

Chills

Headache

Blood in the stool

Signs and symptoms of salmonella infection generally last two to seven days. Diarrhea may last up to 10 days, although it may take several months before bowels return to normal.