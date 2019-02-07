5th Graders Get Great Deal at Great Bear on Fridays

If you have a fifth grader, or are a fifth grader, this is a deal you should not pass up.

Great Bear Ski Valley and Sun N Fun have a deal every Friday when you can give skiing or snowboarding a try and barely spend a dime in the process. Actually it will cost you 50 dimes. It's called $5 Fifth Grade Friday and it happens every Friday now through March 1.

Fifth graders can get a lift ticket, ski or snowboard rental, and a one-hour group lesson at either 5:00 pm or 6:00 pm for only $5!

My daughter is in fifth grade and has done it a couple of times. The second time I even went along and did some skiing for the first time in four years. It was an absolute blast and you can't beat the value!

Fifth graders must get registered before they attend the first time and you must do it before noon on the Friday you wish to attend. Register at GreatBearPark.com .

Great Bear is closed today (Feb 7) because of the weather but they will be open tomorrow.

<hr />