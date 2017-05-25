57th Street Tunnel Gets New Lights

The other day on the way to work I saw the dreaded sign on 57th Street . It said, lane closure starting May 30th. What? Slow down traffic on my route to and from work? How dare you!

So, I did some checking and there's a reason they're shutting it down. It's to outfit the tunnel between Louise and Western avenues with some fancy new LED lighting.

The City of Sioux Falls explained the change over on their website. They said,

Beginning on Thursday June 1, 2017, an LED lighting upgrade project will begin on the 57th Street tunnel under I-229 located between Western Avenue and Louise Avenue. Work on this project will include the removal of the existing HPS lights and installation of new energy efficient LED lights. Daytime lane closures will be in place; however, one lane of traffic will be maintained in each direction on 57th Street at all times during construction. The lane closures will be removed at the end of each working day and reinstalled the next day. Traffic on I-229 will not be impacted by this work.

I'll have to patiently wait to see what the lights look like. With any luck maybe they'll change color like the Vance Thompson Vision building does.

