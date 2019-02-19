4 Tips For Bargain Hunters at Soon-To-Close Payless Shoe Stores

Payless Shoes started a liquidation sale on Sunday (February 17th) after confirming that it will close its 2,100 stores in the U.S. According to SiouxFalls.Business , the East 10th St. location will close but the Empire Mall store and the one located on the Empire mall campus will remain open. Brookings and Yankton locations will close their doors.

The discount retailer has also discontinued online sales—its website is directing shoppers to find a nearby store. The company says all stores will remain open until at least the end of March and most will stay open until May.

Let's go shoe shopping! But first, here are 4 tips to help you at Payless as the days wind down for certain stores:

1. If you are going bargain hunting, don’t expect to find great deals at the very beginning of the liquidation sale.

2. When stores are going through a closing, retailers often hire liquidators that specialize in winding down operations, and some cart in extra merchandise from other sources to supplement liquidation sales. Look for items with tags that differ from the retailer’s usual tags to avoid buying these extra items.

3. You won’t be able to return a product from a liquidation sale.

4. Make sure you use any gift cards that you have.