4 Times Sioux Falls Showed up in a Song

Sioux Falls is the biggest city in South Dakota, a super nice place to live, and how to one of the most beautiful places on Earth (Falls Park). But, sometime it can seem like we get ignored.

National weather maps always seem to put Pierre and our evil twin, Sioux City, on them. But ignore us. People usually know about the Black Hills, but don't know that the east side is the best side in South Dakota. Or that it exists.

Once in while though, our fair city will show up in a song. Not as often as El Paso, Texas; or even Wichita, Kansas. But, we've made the cut a handful of times.

Elizabeth Mitchell - "Little Liza Jane"

Toby Keith - "Stays in Mexico"

Tom Peterson - "Iowa Driver "

See Also: