36 Dead Animals Found at Unopened Rapid City Pet Store

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — Animal control officers in Rapid City have shut down an unopened pet store after finding 36 dead animals.

The Rapid City Journal reports an anonymous complaint prompted the investigation at Pitter Patter Pet Store on Aug. 16. Officers seized another 90 animals from the business.

The owner could face charges that carry potential fines and jail time.

The animals that were seized are being cared for at either Reptile Gardens or the Humane Society of the Black Hills.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.