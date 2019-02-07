33 People Apply to Be the Next Harrisburg Superintendent

The Harrisburg School District is inching ever so closer to finding the next person that will help guide the district in the future.

KSFY TV is reporting the Harrisburg School District Board of Education has a total of (33) applicants to choose from to become the districts next superintendent.

Since October, the board has been using the services of McPherson & Jacobson, L.L.C., Executive Recruitment and Development to assist them in their search.

According to KSFY, as of the January 28 deadline, (9) female, and (24) male candidates applied for the position. (13) with an educational doctorate, (15) with an educational specialist degree and (5) with a masters plus hours.

(23) of the applicants have previous superintendent experience, while (10) do not.

Eleven of the candidates currently reside in South Dakota. The other candidates applied from states like; Arkansas, Arizona, Colorado two from North Dakota, Wisconsin, Minnesota, New Jersey, three people from Nebraska applied, a person from New York, four people from Iowa have interest in the position, there was a candidate from Missouri, Wyoming, Oregon, Virginia and two from Texas.

KSFY reports the board will select the finalists on Tuesday, (February 19) and the interview process will begin on Thursday, (February 21).

The Harrisburg School Board will choose its next superintendent by Thursday, (February 28) and that person will assume their duties on or about July 1.

Source: KSFY TV