31st Annual Festival of Bands in Sioux Falls This Weekend

There will be Dragons, Wolves, Rebels, Trojans, and Bobcats marching in downtown Sioux Falls on Saturday (October 6). Not sure about lions, tigers, and bears though.

Strike up the bands in Sioux Falls this weekend for the 31st Annual Festival of Bands, USA, one of the nation’s largest marching band events. Along with Sioux Falls marching bands, this year’s Festival of Bands will feature over 35 bands with 4,000 students participating in parade and field competition.

The Parade competition kicks off Saturday at 8:00 AM in downtown Sioux Falls. Preliminary Field Competition begins at 10:15 AM at Howard Wood Field. Then the finals competition will begin at 6:00 PM Saturday night.

Admission to the Field competitions is by wristband only. Admission fees are $15 for adults, $10 for students, and children age 5 and under are free. Wristbands can be purchased in advance at all Lewis Drug locations in Sioux Falls and Brandon.