It was 1993. The alternative rock band, Counting Crows , led by dreadlocked Adam Duritz burst onto the music scene. The debut album August and Everything After spawned the massive radio hit "Mr. Jones." To this day, I still turn the song up in my car when it comes on the radio and sing it out loud. Twenty-five years later, the Counting Crows are teaming up with Live for a summer tour .

The tour is called "25 Years and Counting" and will include the band's biggest singles like "Mr. Jones," "Round Here," "Long December," "Big Yellow Taxi," and "Rain King."

The tour will make a stop at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Sioux City, Iowa on Saturday, September 15. It's part of the Battery Park Summer Concert Series .

Supporting the Counting Crows will be Live. Live had numerous radio singles include "I Alone," "Selling the Drama," and their biggest hit, "Lighting Crashes."

Tickets go on sale Friday, April 6, 2018 at 10:00 AM.

See Also: