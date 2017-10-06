$23M Winner Regional Healthcare Center Project Commences

WINNER, S.D. (AP) — Crews have broken ground on a $23 million project to renovate and expand the Winner Regional Healthcare Center.

The Daily Republic reports that the project is meant to streamline services at the 70-year-old hospital. The main focus will be building a new clinic, emergency room, operating room, lab and radiology department, plus a streamlined registration area.

Hospital operations are planned to continue during construction that will add 28,000 square feet and renovate 16,000 square feet. Winner Mayor Frank Finney says the project will take up to two years to finish.

Finney says it is going to be a "great deal" for the city.

