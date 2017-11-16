210,000 Gallon Oil Spill Discovered at South Dakota Pipeline Leak

A statement from TransCanada Corporation states a detection in the pressure of the pipeline was a key indicator that an estimated 210,000 gallon leak in the Keystone pipeline had occurred in South Dakota, near Amherst, a community northeast of Aberdeen.

The estimated volume of the leak is approximately 5,000 barrels. The section of pipe along a right-of-way approximately 35 miles (56 kilometres) south of the Ludden pump station in Marshall County, South Dakota was completely isolated within 15 minutes and emergency response procedures were activated.

The section of pipe in Marshall County was located and emergency responders are working in tandem with officials from Trans Canada and the landowner.

According to KDLT news, Brian Walsh, an environmental scientist manager at the South Dakota Department of Environment and Natural Resources, says officials don’t believe the leak has affected any surface water bodies or threatened any drinking water systems.

The pipeline will remain shut down until it is deemed repaired and operational.

