2018 Super Bowl Ads Already Showing up on YouTube

I suppose of you're going to drop $5-million on a 30-second Super Bowl ad it's probably best to air it more than once, huh?

Among the companies deciding to release their Super Bowl ads early to YouTube include Budweiser , Febreze , Groupon , Lexus , M&Ms and Pringles .

Some of the commercials are the entire ad, others are just teasers for what will air during the game on Sunday.

I went ahead and watched what's out there so far and they're all pretty good. Some are serious and some are humorous.

Much better than that one year when all we saw were ads for dot-com websites - remember that? I wonder how many of those businesses are still up-and-running?

I can see why companies decide to release their ads early. If you're going to drop that kind of money on an ad, you better get your moneys worth.

Plus, with the number of social media sites now out there, it just makes sense to expose your message to as many potential customers as possible.

If anymore businesses release their Super Bowl ads before Sunday, I'll be sure to let you know.

