The strongly rumored power-tour with Def Leppard and Journey in 2018 is a reality - and it's coming to Sioux Falls. The rockers, who have both been here in the last few years - but not together - are coming to the Denny Sanford Premier Center on July 18th, 2018.

In an Instagram post announcing that he'd be guesting at last Sunday night's G3 concert at the Fox Theater in Oakland, Neal Schon wrote "Journey and Def Leppard coming soon." That post set the rock fan-base abuzz hoping the tour would would stop in their city.

These co-headlining Def Leppard/Journey dates will be epic classic rock shows. So many hits. It will be great to see you all, friends!” - Neal Schon

Both Journey and Def Leppard had strong ticket sales in their last run through Sioux Fall and we're definitely looking forward to a hot summer night with them.

This tour is going to be a blast! We’ve toured together before and it was massive. This time it’s going to be even bigger and better!” - Joe Elliott

UPDATE: (1/29/2018)

Def Leppard VIP Packages are still available through Epic Rights, visit DefLeppardRockBrigade for all information.

Journey VIP Packages will be available through VIP Nation. For more information, visit journeymusic .

General public on-sale tickets are ob sale now.

Tickets range from $49.50 to $179.50 at the Premier Center box office, www.ticketmaster.com , or charge-by-phone at 800-745-3000.

The 58-city tour will hit ten stadiums - Toronto’s Rogers Centre; Atlanta’s Sun Trust Park; Detroit’s Comerica Park; Chicago’s Wrigley Field; Denver’s Coors Field; Minneapolis’ Target Field; Boston’s Fenway Park; St. Louis’ Busch Stadium; San Francisco’s AT&T Park; and San Diego’s Petco Park - as well as world-famous arenas, such as Madison Square Garden in New York.

Both bands promised this will be the “Tour of the Year."

Recently, we wondered how Def Leppard has not yet been inducted into the Rock 'n Roll Hall of Fame. Drummer Rick Allen weighs in with DJ Eddie Trunk:

I think if the fans put us on a pedestal, that's good enough for me. I don't need a board of directors, or whatever, to decide whether I should be up there or not. And I mean that with all sincerity. Our fans have proved to us, they've shown to us over the years, time and time again, that they are so behind this band, and that, to me, is. . . that's all that matters."